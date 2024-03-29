'Is this Lok Sabha polls or local elections', Annamalai asks, commenting on DMK, AIADMK campaigns

Referring to the campaign of the two major Dravidian parties, he said: "I am seeing the campaign of the DMK and AIADMK. The DMK is going on with its campaign as if this is a state (assembly) election. If you look at the AIADMK, they are campaigning as if this is a councillors' election (civic polls). Both of them have forgotten that this is Lok Sabha polls, general election."

The general election is all about who should be the prime minister, he suggested, and plans for a roadmap to ensure growth.

"People should realise this," he said.

The DMK, he said, is still speaking about debates of the 1980 such as "Sanskrit and Hindi".

The AIADMK people go from town-to-town and seek votes as though this is an election to pick councillors for local bodies. Ask AIADMK about their purpose for fighting polls, they say they will urge the government at the Centre (to implement schemes)."

However, the NDA is fighting polls to run the government for nation's growth.

NDA constituent Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) party's candidate V N Venugopal is in the fray in Sriperumbur.

It is only the NDA that is fighting polls for the sake of the people," he claimed.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin has spoken in detail about the schemes and achievements of his government in his campaign.

Similarly, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has listed out achievements and initiatives during his party-led regime.

The BJP leader said PM Modi reduced prices of fuel and cooking gas cylinder.

However, while the DMK gave the assurance, in the run up to the 2021 assembly election, to provide a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinders and also reduce petrol price by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 4 per litre, the ruling party has not fulfilled them.

It may be recalled that in August 2021, the DMK regime reduced tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre.

Annamalai said that if one were to ask questions about such assurances, the ruling party would come up with the claim that it did not outline any deadline for implementing its promises. "Chief minister should inform the people of the promises kept."

Out of the over 500 assurances made by the DMK, not even 20 have been fully fulfilled, he claimed.

"CM says 99 per cent assurances are fulfilled. It is a lie," the saffron party leader alleged.

The BJP leader detailed the Centre's welfare initiatives and listed the beneficiaries in the constituency.