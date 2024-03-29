Poll vault

Anything for love

Among the many who filed nomination papers for Chennai South constituency is Kumar Sri Sri, a makeup artist, who is also the president of the Indian Lovers Party. The party’s avowed intentions are to protect those who are in love and ensure that they can peacefully spend time together in public places like parks and beaches. Importantly, Kumar expressed his strong disapproval of PMK’s promise in their manifesto that they will make parental consent mandatory for those wanting to get married before the age of 21 even though the legal age is 18 (for women). He also boasted about the party having a large number of members across and beyond the country.

Un-fair enough

Vellore’s incumbent MP and DMK candidate DM Kathir Anand, son of minister Duraimurugan, is busy with his campaigns in the district. While addressing a gathering, which mostly consisted of women, he noted that all of them were “glowing”. Naming a few popular cosmetic brands, he went on to say that the glow could be from the use of fairness creams. He then asked them the reason, (no, not for a reply) and continued, “You all received Rs 1,000,” referring to the DMK government’s Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme. The patronising remark went viral on social media, attracting well-deserved criticism from various sections.

‘Kaanikkai, not bribe’

A video which is doing the rounds on social media shows Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath attempting to offer cash to an elderly woman who blessed BJP candidate K Annamalai at Koniyamman temple in Coimbatore, where the leader offered prayer. Arjun Sampath, who stood beside Annamalai, took a currency and offered it to her but the woman didn’t notice it. The video went viral with an accusation that the BJP is bribing the voters. Arjun Sampath said she is the mother of a party member, who died recently. “I intended to give the money so that she can donate it as kaanikkai (offering),” he said.

Caught in the act

After AIADMK’s Theni candidate VT Narayanasamy finished campaigning along with former minister RB Udhayakumar in Kallanai, a party functionary asked the women attendees to form a line and distributed `100 each. A bystander videographed the incident, which went viral on social media. The Palamedu police later registered a case against the candidate for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

(Contributed by S Kumaresan, Vignesh V, MS Thanaraj, Saravanan MP and Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam; compiled by Anagha R Manoj and Srijith R)