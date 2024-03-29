Tamil Nadu: Key accused in Rs 36 crore Aadhava Trust scam arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: The district crime branch police has arrested the key accused in the Aadhava Trust government job scam, wherein 1,315 individuals were cheated of a sum of Rs 36.13 crore. The accused, J Balakumaresan (46) of Arumuganeri, who is the managing director of the trust has been remanded in judicial custody.

The Trust had assured jobs at government schools to unemployed youth, and asked them to deposit an amount between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to avail of the same. Balakumaresan is said to have targeted mainly women job seeker.

It may be noted that the complainant, P Shanmugalakshmi (33) of Mupilivetti in Ottapidaram, said that she had deposited Rs 5 lakh in the Trust's account. Shanmugalakshmi further said that Balakumaresan failed to get her a job and did not return her deposit amount. An investigation by district Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju and Inspector Anthoniammal found that Balakumaresan had cheated 1,315 people to the tune of Rs 36.13 crore. Further investigation is on. The police had also arrested office-bearer Petchi Shanthi, who is also Balakumaresan's sister, a month ago.