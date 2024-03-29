TMC's Vijayaseelan files paper, says Modi will return to power for third time

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Manila Congress’ SDR Vijayaseelan filed his nomination from Thoothukudi with Returning Officer G Lakshmipathy on Wednesday. The BJP-TMC candidate, who went on a bicycle to the collectorate, was accompanied by BJP Thoothukudi south district president Chitrangathan, OPS’ faction’s district secretary Yesadurai, AMMK district president Brighter, TMMK district president Salim and others.

According to his affidavit, Vijayaseelan’s family has assets worth Rs 85.19 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 13 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 72.18 crore. He also has liabilities worth Rs 11.50 crore.

After filing the nomination, Vijayaseelan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to return to power for a third time. “If you vote for Dravidian parties, Thoothukudi will not get any developmental projects. Vote for me, and I will bring in all the required schemes for the district after consulting with the prime minister. The opponents of Dravidian parties will lose their deposits,” he said.

Alleging that DMK leaders reached flood-hit areas in the district after three days, fearing public wrath, Vijayaseelan said that even though Chief Minister MK Stalin promised to carry out restoration works, he failed to do so.