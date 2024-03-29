TN needs more than 'never-ending laws' to save its ecosystem

As I gather my thoughts and stack up the reference papers to write a synopsis of Tamil Nadu’s commitment to ecology and the environment, and what the state seeks to achieve in the coming years, a rather unusual thought occurs to me. Most of us, I am quite sure, have experienced this. As schoolchildren, when we would rise to receive our marksheets, rather chuffed with the high score, and expecting the teacher to heap praise, all that you get told is ‘could have been better. Work harder.’ My purpose was certainly not to trivialise a serious issue; it's more a case of stating in absolute terms that much more is expected from Tamil Nadu, a state that has always been in the forefront of environmental protection and conservation.

Tamil Nadu is rather unique in its ecological character, rendering the state a profile that is charismatic yet vulnerable. For instance, Tamil Nadu is the only Indian state bound by both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, with a sharp and distinct demarcation. The presence of a gulf system, which is India’s first Marine Biosphere Reserve, adds further significance. Likewise, it's the only state that has both the Western and Eastern Ghats. While the near-contiguous Western Ghats are secured as a composite of Protected Areas, the patchily distributed Eastern Ghats exist as biogeographic relics.

That Tamil Nadu is the last landmass for the Central Asian Flyway is yet another distinction. For those skeptics questioning Tamil Nadu’s distinction as a pioneer when the state is naturally endowed with a unique character, the answer is plain and simple: recognition of the ecological merit of the landscape early on and the implementation of concrete systems and processes to secure the same are standout features.

It's only appropriate that even the rather mundane to read working plans drafted during the post-independence period continue to function as sources of reference (for instance, The Working Plan of Nilgiris by CR Rangannathan). It is also interesting to note that Tamil Nadu has remained steadfast in its commitment to increase forest cover through social forestry and Joint Forest Management approaches since the early 70s. The ongoing Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Response, in many ways, is the on-ground realisation of the 50-plus years of afforestation initiatives.

The last couple of years have also seen the launch of Species Recovery Programs for endemic/charismatic species such as the Nilgiri Tahr, Dugong, and Olive Ridley. This evidently draws from the success that Tamil Nadu has had in stabilising the population of the Asian Elephant, Tiger, Leopard, etc. Viewed against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu emerging as the most urbanised state of India, and the consequent spurt in industries and infrastructure, it is evident that we are on the cusp of human-animal conflict over habitat requirements and resources.