BJP is true social justice party, says BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: Alleging that the DMK government failed to develop the capital city, BJP state president K Annamalai said the ruling party turned Singara Chennai into a sinking Chennai. He campaigned for NDA alliance candidates in the three parliamentary constituencies in Chennai on Friday.

Annamalai attacked both the DMK and AIADMK in his speeches. While campaigning for Paul Kanagaraj, the BJP candidate for Chennai North segment, he said if the saffron party is voted to power, Chennai will be made free of floods.

“The DMK government has made TN a debt-ridden state. It has borrowed 3.5 lakh crore as debt in the last 33 months out of the state’s total debt of 8.5 lakh crore. The BJP has made India the fifth largest economy in the world,” he added. Referring to certain remarks made recently by Vellore MP Kathir Anand, Annamalai said the DMK is insulting women through these remarks. “Law and order situation in TN has deteriorated under the DMK rule. We are the true social justice party as we have given more representation to women, SC/ST and OBC communities in the central ministry,” he further said.

Dubbing his party’s former ally AIADMK as a non-contender, Annamalai said AIADMK is conducting campaign activities like a party would do for local body elections. Annamalai also campaigned for Chennai Central BJP candidate Vinoj P Selvam and Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundarrajan on the day.