Election Commission of India acting like BJP govt’s puppet, says Erode MLA Elangovan

ERODE: Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA E V K S Elangovan said the Election Commission of India is acting as the BJP government’s puppet.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Friday, he said, “State BJP president K Annamalai has made a lot of mistakes in his nomination papers. He has not provided all the details; in particular, he did not give details about which constituency he votes from. Therefore, all parties other than BJP have requested the Election Commission not to accept his nomination. However, due to pressure from the Chief Election Commission, his nomination was accepted by the Coimbatore RO. This is against the norms.”

He added, “The situation is the same throughout Tamil Nadu. Nominations of BJP and its alliance party candidates were accepted immediately. However, the nominations of DMK alliance candidates were accepted late at many places. In addition, BJP’s allies were immediately given their desired symbol but the EC is yet to allocate symbols to a few parties in the DMK alliance.”