Heyday for state students & the way forward

Among the key tenets that have been inscribed into the state’s ethos is the right to education for all. Tamil Nadu was a forerunner in its widespread efforts to establish schools in every village, and draw children into the educational fold. The state introduced the grants-in-aid system with low or zero fees paid by students, to support private philanthropists in establishing educational institutions, which in turn helped in increasing the number of schools and colleges.
Tamil Nadu is the first state to introduce reservations in education and employment: scholarships for SC/ST students and those from backward, most backward classes; the fee reimbursement scheme for first graduates of a family was launched by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the free laptop scheme for students of state-run higher secondary schools and colleges was introduced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The schemes have immensely benefited students belonging to marginalised and economically disadvantaged communities.
The increase in enrolment, retention and progression in secondary and higher secondary levels of education, led to a spurt of growth in the number of aspirants for higher education in Tamil Nadu during the 1980s. To meet the growing demand, the state government permitted private sector participation in tertiary education and most of these new private colleges provided professional and technical education.
Numerous other states followed this model. In Tamil Nadu, the change in policy has led to an increase in the number of students in higher education from a meagre 1.9 lakh in 1980 to 23 lakh by 2021-22. The state is also a pioneer in introducing separate state-level universities for engineering and technology, medicine, veterinary medicine, agriculture, sports, and music, among others, and regional-level universities covering a handful of districts for liberal arts, science, commerce and management education.
According to the AISHE report for the academic year 2021-22, Tamil Nadu has 62 universities and 2,807 colleges, with 47% of the universities and 76% of the colleges being private institutions.
A glorious past and achievements of late
These path-breaking policies laid a strong foundation for the development of higher education in the state, which has led to an overall Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 47%, well above the national average of 28.4%. Moreover, it is to be noted that Tamil Nadu is close to achieving universal education as per the international norms: a GER of over 50%.
Tamil Nadu prides itself on being home to several historical and prestigious universities, colleges. For instance, the University of Madras, among the first three universities established in India in 1857, is not only the progenitor of all south Indian universities, but also has remained a guiding light in the realm of Indian higher education.
The universities of Tamil Nadu are not only carrying forward their great legacy, but are continuing to perform exceedingly well, as evident from the fact that 22 universities and 35 colleges from the state are among the respective top 100 categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings of the Ministry of Education for 2023. As a testimony to their outstanding performance, many of the state-run universities have been accredited with A or A+ grade, with four of them even securing A++, the highest grade accorded by National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).
Notably, the large pool of talented engineering and technical graduates in Tamil Nadu has led to many IT and manufacturing firms setting up base in the state. The stimulating academic environment in the state’s higher education institutions fosters innovation and intellectual growth, resulting in the state emerging as the birthplace for many innovative startups.
The way forward
Past glory and new accomplishments should together inspire and shape the vision for the future. In order to retain its premier position as a pioneer and forerunner in Indian higher education, Tamil Nadu should pay attention to the issues faced by the system today.
In recent times, many state-run universities have been facing severe financial crunch. Annamalai University, Madurai Kamaraj University, and many others are finding it difficult to even pay salaries and pensions. It is amply evident that the grants-in-aid policy designed in the 1950s to foster growth in the higher education sector is not doing so well at the moment. A relook at the methodology of deciding block grants and additional grants to state-run universities is the need of the hour.
The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) funding for research and development has dwindled, owing to budget cuts for the UGC in recent years. State-run universities have depended on UGC grants for research and infrastructure development since the 1950s and now there is an urgent need for the state government to step in to fill the void.
Undoubtedly, the state-run universities and colleges are offering quality education at an affordable cost. In order for these institutions to be able to compete with private ones, the state should invest more in infrastructure in public and aided institutions.
The salary grant should be a basic grant and it should be disbursed directly to the staff on a monthly basis. The funds accumulated under the new pension scheme of 2003 should be transferred to the government and future pension liability should be entrusted to the government or the National Pension Scheme (NPS). There is a need for a performance-based incentive system to provide grants to colleges and universities for research and infrastructure development.
The large number of (over 60%) vacant teaching posts is worrisome. The existing teaching departments should be restructured and the required teachers should be recruited on an annual basis. The teacher selection should be purely based on merit, following the state government’s reservation norms and conducted centrally by reputable organisations such as the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, leaving no scope for corruption.
Towards universal education
The writer is a professor and former vice-chancellor of the University of Madras
P Duraisamy