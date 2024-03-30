Heyday for state students & the way forward

Among the key tenets that have been inscribed into the state’s ethos is the right to education for all. Tamil Nadu was a forerunner in its widespread efforts to establish schools in every village, and draw children into the educational fold. The state introduced the grants-in-aid system with low or zero fees paid by students, to support private philanthropists in establishing educational institutions, which in turn helped in increasing the number of schools and colleges.

Tamil Nadu is the first state to introduce reservations in education and employment: scholarships for SC/ST students and those from backward, most backward classes; the fee reimbursement scheme for first graduates of a family was launched by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the free laptop scheme for students of state-run higher secondary schools and colleges was introduced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The schemes have immensely benefited students belonging to marginalised and economically disadvantaged communities.

The increase in enrolment, retention and progression in secondary and higher secondary levels of education, led to a spurt of growth in the number of aspirants for higher education in Tamil Nadu during the 1980s. To meet the growing demand, the state government permitted private sector participation in tertiary education and most of these new private colleges provided professional and technical education.

Numerous other states followed this model. In Tamil Nadu, the change in policy has led to an increase in the number of students in higher education from a meagre 1.9 lakh in 1980 to 23 lakh by 2021-22. The state is also a pioneer in introducing separate state-level universities for engineering and technology, medicine, veterinary medicine, agriculture, sports, and music, among others, and regional-level universities covering a handful of districts for liberal arts, science, commerce and management education.

According to the AISHE report for the academic year 2021-22, Tamil Nadu has 62 universities and 2,807 colleges, with 47% of the universities and 76% of the colleges being private institutions.

A glorious past and achievements of late

These path-breaking policies laid a strong foundation for the development of higher education in the state, which has led to an overall Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 47%, well above the national average of 28.4%. Moreover, it is to be noted that Tamil Nadu is close to achieving universal education as per the international norms: a GER of over 50%.

Tamil Nadu prides itself on being home to several historical and prestigious universities, colleges. For instance, the University of Madras, among the first three universities established in India in 1857, is not only the progenitor of all south Indian universities, but also has remained a guiding light in the realm of Indian higher education.