Home of 64 Squares: The Legacy Lives On

A number of sporting markers can be used to identify various Indian regions. Cricketing maidans? Mumbai. Wrestling mats? Haryana. Track and field? Kerala. Tamil Nadu, too, has a marker — chess factory. There are other sports as well, but when it comes to consistently churning out champions in this 64-square game, there is no parallel. Unlike in the West, the Cold War had nothing to do with the rise of the sport. Russia may have played a role, but the concentration of champions in the state shows that there is more than just legacy that’s linked with the growth. It is perhaps sewn in the socio-cultural fabric of the region. Chess has found patronage among governments that came to power as well.
R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali and D Gukesh are just a few players who have turned into household names. Two of them are teenagers, yet they are revered and followed as closely as any other popular sportsperson in the region.
The next-gen players have not sprouted out of nowhere. There is a sprinkling of history, inspiration and a deep legacy behind their supremacy. To put this in historical context, one has to trace its origin. It’s a common belief that chess started in south India and then went to Persia and returned in its modern form. Studies are ongoing, and so are the debates. But one thing seems to be clear — Tamil Nadu is among the regions that have churned out several Grand Masters constantly, including Viswanathan Anand, a multiple-time world champion.
Without the Soviet Cultural Centre, one can easily argue there would be no Anand. Without the Soviets, chess’ journey may have taken time to develop. The Russian Centre, off Cathedral Road then and RK Salai now still stands as a symbol of the Chennai’s love affair with the sport, and its rise. It is indeed the home where chess was brewed and served. Where modern chess grew and spread. The sport had been a part of the lexicon much before the 1970s — the Madras Chess Club, which ultimately became the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association, predated Independence by a few months — but multiple factors led to the sport’s rapid growth around the time Anand was born.
RB Ramesh, whose Chess Gurukul produced Pragg and Vaishali, explains how chess was considered the language of intelligent people. The sport sneaked out of Russia to other parts of the world, the US started making noise through one eccentric champion and finally, Russia began showing interest in spreading it in India.
They opened four chess clubs in the four metro cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai (Madras then) across the country. India’s first International Master (IM) Manuel Aaron, a Russian student at the time, was a visitor to the centre,when he held talks about opening a training club. The Mikhail Tal Chess Club was opened at the centre and Ramesh, during an interview with this daily last year said how important this was to the sport’s rise. “Young Anand used to go to this club and it helped him immensely,” he said. “And subsequently, Anand became India’s first Grandmaster.” It is also well chronicled that when Yuri Averbakh — a USSR GM — visited Chennai in the 1970s to take part in matches, apart from delivering lectures.
Socio-cultural influence
There is another socio-cultural factor linked with the growth of sport. It does have its share of heroes to inspire and motivate next-generation players, but the sport is also a reflection of the socio-cultural fabric of the state. Aaron, during an interview with this daily during the Chess Olympiad (one of the premier chess events hosted by the state), recollected various factors that contributed to the growth of the sport. Those were the days when the internet and online chess were unheard of. AI engines helping players seemed like a thought borrowed from fiction. Everything was written in books.
Back in the day, Aaron relied on magazines and books from various parts of the Soviet Union. He was 35 then and had said that magazines such as the Shakhmatny Bulletin and Chess in USSR were a big help. The books and magazines had the best chess minds contributing. He had helped Anand as well. Borrowing his words from the last interview, “He (Anand) used to attend some classes I hosted for free. There would be weekly translations of Russian magazines. People used to come to the classes after I placed advertisements in the newspaper. 10 or 15 people would come, and Anand would be among them. Even back then, I knew he was going to be good, very good. He was just seven or eight but would ask all these questions that I had no answers for. I was just translating what Russian theoreticians had noted in the magazine.”
Help from across firmament
Perhaps, Chennai was the first of the starting blocks in the race of chess. Apart from the players who were interested in the sport, people were blessed with the power of patience and the ability to see and react to patterns. The federation helped, and the state also played a crucial role. In short, Tamil Nadu never let its players down. When they needed it, the state stepped in. A case in point was the Chennai Grandmasters tournament in December 2023. The Tamil Nadu government hosted the tournament when Gukesh was looking to win some points to qualify for the Candidates Tournament – considered the holy grail of international chess. He had to win, which he did handsomely after a string of bad days just ahead of the Chennai event. Similarly, when N Mahalingam, an industrialist from Pollachi, who later became the president of the TNSCA, and Aaron the secretary, they ensured that the players got all help possible.
Chess Olympiad and legacy
The Chess Olympiad was held at a short notice. The Tamil Nadu government had just about four months to host the event. The state had earmarked about Rs 100 crore for the event. A giant temporary playing hall — roughly 44,000 sq. ft. (nearly 65% of a standard football field) — was built. Around 4,000 police personnel were deployed at the venues and players’ hotels, and 366 medical staff and 30 ambulances were on standby. The state’s determination was such that Chief Minister MK Stalin deployed senior officials from 19 departments to ensure that the event took place without any hiccups.
What seemed heartening was that India’s next-generation held centre stage as the likes of Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa served notice of their talents. A year later, Praggnanandhaa advanced to the World Cup final (he lost to Magnus Carlsen). As a result of that, he automatically advanced to the ‘Candidates’. A few months later, Gukesh, who had toppled Anand to become the highest-rated Indian Classical player in 2023, also advanced to the ‘Candidates’. R Vaishali re-emphasised the strength and depth of the board game in this part of the world. Vaishali, Praggnanandhaa’s sister, had achieved the double of becoming a GM (only the third Indian woman to do so) and qualifying for the women’s ‘Candidates’.
Myriad other players are yet to cross 20 years of age. Ramesh explained the demographics behind this. “In India, we don’t frown upon hard work. It’s considered a virtue, unlike in the West. When we work hard in one aspect of our life, in the West there is a tendency to say ‘you are missing out, you are not having a complete childhood’. Here, we fortunately appreciate it. Many children take it seriously at a very young age when they have fewer distractions such as social media and video games. So, they are more hopeful and energetic. It is the best age to learn. Anyone who starts young and works hard, they have a better chance,” Ramesh said.
Roaring ’90s and 2000s
Chess was everywhere. Chennai hosted the World Championships final in 2013 between Carlsen and Anand. The excitement reached a fever pitch. But the 1990s and early 2000s saw the spark being ignited for the first time. Young chess players were winning international age-group tournaments. New academies were cropping up across the state and the TNSCA was playing a proactive role in organising events. Former chess players were willing to become coaches to ensure that the transfer of knowledge took place. By 2004, two more GMs were added, Krishnan Sasikiran and Ramesh. The sisters, S Vijayalakshmi and Meenakshi (both coached by Aaron), also stormed into the big leagues. What added to the growth was Anand’s first world title in 2000 and five world titles came in a short time. Anand turned into a pop icon and was celebrated like a Tamil movie hero. The stage that was set by Aaron finally fructified in the 2000s. The next-gen players such as Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh and Vaishali are taking the state’s legacy forward. A good ‘Candidates’ in April 2024 for any of the young stars and the already buzzing chess scene will burst. And who knows there could be another World Champion as well, slowly but surely following in the footsteps of Anand.