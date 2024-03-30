Home of 64 Squares: The Legacy Lives On

A number of sporting markers can be used to identify various Indian regions. Cricketing maidans? Mumbai. Wrestling mats? Haryana. Track and field? Kerala. Tamil Nadu, too, has a marker — chess factory. There are other sports as well, but when it comes to consistently churning out champions in this 64-square game, there is no parallel. Unlike in the West, the Cold War had nothing to do with the rise of the sport. Russia may have played a role, but the concentration of champions in the state shows that there is more than just legacy that’s linked with the growth. It is perhaps sewn in the socio-cultural fabric of the region. Chess has found patronage among governments that came to power as well.

R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali and D Gukesh are just a few players who have turned into household names. Two of them are teenagers, yet they are revered and followed as closely as any other popular sportsperson in the region.

The next-gen players have not sprouted out of nowhere. There is a sprinkling of history, inspiration and a deep legacy behind their supremacy. To put this in historical context, one has to trace its origin. It’s a common belief that chess started in south India and then went to Persia and returned in its modern form. Studies are ongoing, and so are the debates. But one thing seems to be clear — Tamil Nadu is among the regions that have churned out several Grand Masters constantly, including Viswanathan Anand, a multiple-time world champion.

Without the Soviet Cultural Centre, one can easily argue there would be no Anand. Without the Soviets, chess’ journey may have taken time to develop. The Russian Centre, off Cathedral Road then and RK Salai now still stands as a symbol of the Chennai’s love affair with the sport, and its rise. It is indeed the home where chess was brewed and served. Where modern chess grew and spread. The sport had been a part of the lexicon much before the 1970s — the Madras Chess Club, which ultimately became the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association, predated Independence by a few months — but multiple factors led to the sport’s rapid growth around the time Anand was born.

RB Ramesh, whose Chess Gurukul produced Pragg and Vaishali, explains how chess was considered the language of intelligent people. The sport sneaked out of Russia to other parts of the world, the US started making noise through one eccentric champion and finally, Russia began showing interest in spreading it in India.

They opened four chess clubs in the four metro cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai (Madras then) across the country. India’s first International Master (IM) Manuel Aaron, a Russian student at the time, was a visitor to the centre,when he held talks about opening a training club. The Mikhail Tal Chess Club was opened at the centre and Ramesh, during an interview with this daily last year said how important this was to the sport’s rise. “Young Anand used to go to this club and it helped him immensely,” he said. “And subsequently, Anand became India’s first Grandmaster.” It is also well chronicled that when Yuri Averbakh — a USSR GM — visited Chennai in the 1970s to take part in matches, apart from delivering lectures.