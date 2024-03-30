New seating to begin at Madras High Court Bench on Monday

MADURAI: A new set of judges, with Justice R Suresh Kumar as the administrative judge, will be presiding over the proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for the next three months (April, June, July, excluding summer vacation in May), starting from Monday.

The first division bench comprising justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan will be hearing all Public Interest Litigation (PILs) petitions, writ appeals from the year 2021, criminal contempt and appeals, among others.



The second division bench, comprising justices N Seshasayee and P Vadamalai, will be dealing with the all division bench appellate matters on the civil side and writ appeals up to 2020. The third division bench comprising justices AD Jagadish Chandira and K Rajasekar will hear habeas corpus petitions, criminal appeals and other criminal matters which need to be heard by a division bench. These judges will also individually handle other cases after completing division bench work, the official notification said.



Writ petitions relating to general miscellaneous, education, land laws, mines and minerals among others have been divided among justices GR Swaminathan, C Saravanan and K Murali Shankar, based on the year of filing. Justice Saravanan will additionally hear tax and customs matters. Further, Justice B Pugalendhi will be hearing all bail and anticipatory bail petitions. He will also hear other criminal cases (seeking directions under Section 407 and 482 CrPC) filed from 2022 onwards, while those filed earlier than 2022 will go before Justice AA Nakkiran.



Meanwhile, CBI and corruption cases, except bail and anticipatory bail, will be listed before Justice KK Ramakrishnan. Other judges of the new set include justices PD Audikesavalu, G Ilangovan, RN Manjula, S Srimathy, R Vijayakumar, N Mala, S Sounthar, and L Victoria Gowri. They will be hearing labour and service cases and civil side matters including first and second appeals and revision petitions, the notification added.