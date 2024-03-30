Poll vault

More than six avatars of ‘Shanmugam’

Eight persons have filed nominations under the independent banner in Vellore constituency with names similar to BJP’s candidate AC Shanmugam. While there is no exact copy of the name, it includes TR Shanmugam, TR Shanmugavel, B Shengmugam, and Shanmuganandham. According to sources, many of these independent candidates are or were associated with the DMK at local level.

‘Sudden surprise for me also’

The newly announced Congress candidate for Mayiladuthurai parliamentary constituency, advocate R Sudha, struggled to answer the questions of reporters during her first address recently. She was clearly taken aback when reporters asked about her poll promises and responded generically. Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, MP S Ramalingam, and MLAs Nivetha M Murugan, S Rajakumar and M Panneerselvam couldn’t hide their embarrassment as well. Sudha’s candidacy was confirmed on the last day of nomination filing.

Brain went ‘pambaram’ for a second

P Sivakozhundhu (DMDK), the AIADMK’s candidate in Cuddalore, was introduced to the public by former minister CV Shanmugam in a recent gathering. However, in a tongue slip, he urged voters to support the symbol Pambaram (top) instead of Murasu (drum). He corrected it after a partyman’s intervention. Shanmugam said he had been watching TV news about MDMK struggling to obtain the Pambaram symbol and that’s the reason behind the tongue slip.

Little weak in Mathematics

On Friday morning, DMK’s Theni candidate Thanga Tamilselvan, during his campaign in Periyakulam areas, said that when Congress was in power at the centre, the LPG cylinder price was only Rs 600, and now it has doubled. “How much money had each family lost in the past 10 years this way?” he asked and his supporters said Rs 7. 2 lakh (instead of Rs 72,000). The audience got puzzled and laughed over the ‘mathematical knowledge’ of the candidate and his supporters.