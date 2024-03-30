Prime Minister tells BJP cadre in Tamil Nadu to explain central government schemes to voters

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with BJP workers through the NaMo app and discussed fieldwork at the booth level for the Lok Sabha polls, encouraging them to devise a strategy for the party to win the election.

Discussing ways to win at the ‘Enathu booth valimaiyana booth’ (My booth is the strongest) programme, he encouraged the party workers to strive towards ensuring victory for NDA candidates. He asked functionaries to tell the people in their booth about the DMK government’s “bad rule” in the state, including the drug menace, dynasty politics, corruption and poor law and order.

The interaction lasted for around two hours. Modi asked whether people are aware of the welfare schemes being implemented by the central government. Regarding the government’s focus on women-led development, Modi sought to know from a party worker the schemes that women have liked and talked about most. A woman participant from Tiruvarur spoke about schemes such as 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' and 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. She said these schemes have helped her and other farm workers like her to carry on their work with ease.

Modi also reiterated the charges he levelled against the DMK government during his recent visits to Tamil Nadu. He said political analysts are saying that the BJP is going to turn the tables in Tamil Nadu and people would vent their anger against the DMK through the ballot. He also charged that governance in Tamil Nadu has been in bad shape since the DMK assumed office.