Tamil Nadu: DMK calls AIADMK 'class 8 pass' candidate a quack

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that AIADMK's Thoothukudi candidate R Sivasamy Velumani practised as a siddha doctor despite having discontinued his education after class 8, DMK's lawyers sought the annulment of his nomination. The district election officer, however, accepted Velumani's papers following a scrutiny on Thursday.



During the scrutiny, DMK lawyers opposed Velumani's nomination and alleged that he is a self-proclaimed Siddha doctor who uses the prefix Dr on the social media, despite allegedly declaring his educational qualifications as a class 8 pass in the nomination papers. The DMK also showed videos of Velumani giving speeches on the traditional bone-setting practice of puttur kattu.



As per his biodata, Sivasamy holds a Diploma in Naturopathy & Yoga Science (DNYS) and runs Puttur Kattu Bone-Setting and Joint Centre at Vadapalani. But, one should have passed at least class 10 to pursue a diploma course, the cadre argued. Velumani's lawyers said that the AIADMK candidate had not treated anyone, and stated that he has six doctors with Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) working under him. The DEO, however, accepted Velumani's nomination.



In total, the DEO approved 31 nominations and rejected 22 out of the 53 papers submitted. Those contesting from Thoothukudi include DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Velumani, BJP-TMC candidate SDR Vijayaseelan, and Naam Tamilar candidate Dr Rovina Ruth Jane.