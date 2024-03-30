Tamil Nadu: Drunk man kills painter near Korukkupet ground

CHENNAI: In a bizarre case of murder, a 31-year-old man threw a stone on a painter’s head and killed him, mistaking the latter to be a platform dweller, whom he had been arguing with in a drunken state at Korukkupet. He also subsequently confessed to killing the destitute, but when the police went to the purportedly deceased man’s workplace, they were surprised to find him busy at work.

“The suspect, Kuppa alias Kuppusamy of Korukkupet, and his friend Gokul had a booze session Tuesday night. They began arguing about something and Kuppa threw a stone at a person whom he thought to be Gokul. However, Gokul had left the spot by then and the stone hit Rajaram (36), who had also come there to consume liquor,” a police officer said.

On Wednesday morning, passersby noticed a man’s body. Police recovered the body and preliminary inquiries led them to Kuppa. During interrogation, he confessed to killing his friend Gokul in a brawl over the latter taking Rs 1,900 from his pocket. So, the police rushed to Gokul’s workplace to inquire further, but there they found the purportedly deceased man busy at work.

A woman and her daughter-in-law came to the police station to file a missing person complaint. “We took the women to the hospital and showed them the body. They identified it as Rajaram. During further probe, we realised that Kuppa had attacked Rajaram, mistaking him to be Gokul,” the officer added.