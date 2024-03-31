2,800 school teachers in Coimbatore district to get tablets soon

COIMBATORE: The school education department will be giving tablet computers for teachers district-wise. The Coimbatore district will be receiving around 2,800 tabs soon for distribution to teachers.

“Students will be imparted digital learning next academic year from a hi-tech lab. Following the initiative in high and higher secondary schools, high-tech labs will be set up at panchayat union middle schools,” said an officer from the district school education department.

“For academic and administration purposes, already, the school education department announced that it will provide tabs to teachers. Following it, around 2800 teachers in Coimbatore will get tabs soon. The work is underway,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teacher Federation district secretary C Arasu welcomed this move. “Headmasters, especially, are using their own mobiles to upload the attendance details of students and teachers on the EMIS portal. Tablets would be useful for them,” he told TNIE.