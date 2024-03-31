950 in TN LS fray; Karur on top with 54

CHENNAI: A total of 950 candidates including 874 men and 76 women are in the fray for the Lok Sabha election in the state. This is the highest-ever number of candidates contesting from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha election.

As many as 1,749 nominations were received on the last date for filing on March 27. During scrutiny, 664 nominations were rejected and the papers of 1,085 candidates were accepted. Of them, 135 nominations were withdrawn till the last date for withdrawal of candidates on Saturday.

Karur Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of candidates (54) in this election followed by South Chennai (41). Namakkal has 40 candidates. Nagapattinam constituency has the lowest number of candidates (9).

In the reserved constituencies - Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, the Nilgiris, Chidambaram, Villupuram, Nagapattinam and Tenkasi - a total of 96 candidates are in the fray. During the 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the number of candidates was around 800: 2009 (823), 2014 and 2019 (845 candidates each).

Meanwhile, according to the electoral rolls updated till March 28, women voters have outnumbered men in 209 Assembly constituencies in the state. Only in the following constituencies, men voters are slightly above the women voters: Maduravoyal, Harbour, Palacode, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Pappirettipatti, Harur, Thalli, Hosur, Veppanahalli, Sozhinganallur, Tirukkoyilur, Ulundurpettai, Rishivandhiyam, Omalur, Mettur, Salem, Sankari, Veerapandi, Tiruppur North, Coimbatore North, Usilampatti, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram and Killiyoor.