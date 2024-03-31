‘Dynastic party DMK can’t speak on social justice’

NAGAPATTINAM / CUDDALORE: Calling the DMK a party where the sons of ministers become MPs, BJP state president K Annamalai questioned whether such actions justified the party’s pitch for “social justice”.

Campaigning in Nagapattinam for the parliamentary constituency’s BJP candidate, SGM Ramesh, Annamalai said, “DMK leaders speak about social justice in their campaign. In their party, seats have been given to all their leaders’ sons and relatives. Ministers’ sons become MPs and their families grow. Is that what social justice is about?”

Throwing up figures on the representation of women and those from the backward classes in PM Narendra Modi’s ministry, and pointing to the President hailing from the ST community, Annamalai asserted this was real social justice.

Further, the BJP leader said the PM liked the people, language and culture of TN, which was the reason for his repeated visits to the state.

On CM MK Stalin’s allegation that the centre did not give a rupee in relief for the state, Annamalai said, “Modi did not give relief money to Gopalapuram but to the public through direct benefit transfer. When the Union government can give (assistance) to people directly, why should it give to the state government?”

Targeting communist parties’ victory in Nagapattinam over the years, Annamalai said, “Next time, communists should not even contest from the constituency. We don’t need anyone who don’t speak about development.”

Earlier, while addressing media persons in Cuddalore, Annamalai stressed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) allocated symbols only in accordance with legal provisions and court directives.

“NTK did not register for the symbol in advance whereas both the Tamil Maanila Congress and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam of our alliance sought their desired symbols earlier,” he added.