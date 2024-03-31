Ensure cattle trade not hit: Dharmapuri Collector tells poll officials

DHARMAPURI: A day after TNIE published a report on the difficulties caused by the model code of conduct to farmers buying cattle, the district election officer and collector K Santhi on Friday issued instructions to flying squad teams/static surveillance teams (FST/SST) to ensure farmers involved in cattle trade are not affected by the routine surveillance.

In a press statement, Santhi said, “FST/SST teams must conduct a detailed investigation wherever unaccounted money in excess of Rs 50,000 is found. However in situations where farmers are involved in the cattle trade, the FST/SST teams should collect details of seller and buyer, entry slip in the cattle market and other details. Further, they must be aware of the market schedule and ensure farmers are not affected. In the case of cash seizure, immediate efforts must be taken to ensure that farmers are not affected.