Madurai Bench of Madras HC upholds acquittal of constable in 2018 patricide case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently confirmed the acquittal of a police constable who was accused of shooting his father to death, using the service pistol issued to him for escort duty, in Theni district in 2018. A bench of justices G Jayachandran and C Kumarappan pronounced the verdict in an appeal filed by the state police against the order of acquittal passed by the trial court in Periyakulam in 2019.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place when the constable, Vignesh Prabhu, was working as a member of an escort team tasked to protect a retired judge. He and other members of the escort team were provided with two self loading rifles and one pistol. On June 5, 2018, while leaving duty, Prabhu took the weapon to his house instead of depositing it in the armoury. He had a wordy quarrel with his father that afternoon and fired a bullet in his father's chest, causing his death, the prosecution alleged.

However, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the charges, the trial court acquitted Prabhu in 2019, challenging which the state police filed this appeal. Hearing the appeal, the bench noted that all eye witnesses in the case turned hostile. The prosecution claimed that a hand swab test was conducted by collecting gunshot residue from the hands of the accused to prove that the accused had fired the gun that caused his father's death, and the said test report turned out positive. However, there was no proof to show that the swab was indeed collected from Prabhu's hands, the judges noted.

Moreover, expert or scientific evidence should be supported by any other substantive evidence and cannot be a sole ground for conviction, the judges added and refused to interfere with the trial court's order.