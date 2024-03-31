Mere assembling of people to protest not an offence: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently observed that mere assembling of a few people to protest against the police would not constitute an offence, when there is no prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC during that relevant point of time.

Justice M Dhandapani made the observation while quashing two FIRs registered by the Kumbakonam taluk police against a few people for protesting against the police at two different places on the first death anniversary of history-sheeter Silambarasan, who had allegedly drowned while trying to escape the police in 2021.

The petitioners claimed that Silambarasan had died due to custodial torture. They carried out demonstrations to highlight the lack of action against the erring officials responsible for his death, they added. One of the two protests was supposed to take place at a private hall, but the police had sealed the premises, because of which the protestors gathered in a public place and conducted a demonstration in a democratic manner, they further added.

The additional public prosecutor, however, informed the court that although the petitions were pending, the police had completed the investigation and filed a charge sheet before the court concerned.

Hearing both sides, Justice Dhandapani noted that at the relevant point of time, there was no prohibitory order preventing the public from assembling in a particular area. In the absence of any prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC, assembling a few people and holding a demonstration against the police will not amount to commission of the offences under Sections 143, 341, 353, 153, 153(b)(1)(c), and 120(B) of IPC, and Section 7(1)(a) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, under which the petitioners had been booked, the judge added. Even a bare perusal of the respective provisions would show that the offences will not attract action against the petitioners, he further said and quashed the FIRs.