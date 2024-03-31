‘Tamil vs Hindi’ back in poll debate after Annamalai’s ‘slipper’ remark

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, criticising him for expressing regret over not being able to speak Tamil, and accused the central government of imposing Hindi. Stalin’s remarks came in response to Modi’s statement during a party event where he expressed regret for his lack of proficiency in Tamil.

Taking to social media, the chief minister questioned Modi’s sincerity and pointed out that just before the “professed regret”, there was a news that the government decided to refer to All India Radio as Akashvani instead of its Tamil name ‘Vanoli’. Stalin doubted the authenticity of Modi’s sentiments, questioning how Tamils could trust him.

He further questioned Modi’s commitment to Tamil, highlighting instances where Modi’s actions seemed contrary to his words. He questioned Modi’s recent switch to campaigning in Hindi from English. Stalin also criticised the prime minister’s failure to fulfil his five-year-old promises, such as ensuring announcements on flights in Tamil along with other languages. Stalin reiterated his stance that the Modi government’s main achievement seems to be the imposition of Hindi and expressed scepticism about the BJP’s prospects in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai criticised DMK’s language policy, likening it to an old, worn-out slipper. Responding to Annamalai’s remarks, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan, the Chidambaram constituency candidate, said Annamalai is always insulting the sentiments of Tamil people. He was taking to the media at Tiruchy airport on Saturday.