‘Tamil vs Hindi’ back in poll debate after Annamalai’s ‘slipper’ remark

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, criticising him for expressing regret over not being able to speak Tamil, and accused the central government of imposing Hindi. Stalin’s remarks came in response to Modi’s statement during a party event where he expressed regret for his lack of proficiency in Tamil.
Taking to social media, the chief minister questioned Modi’s sincerity and pointed out that just before the “professed regret”, there was a news that the government decided to refer to All India Radio as Akashvani instead of its Tamil name ‘Vanoli’. Stalin doubted the authenticity of Modi’s sentiments, questioning how Tamils could trust him.
He further questioned Modi’s commitment to Tamil, highlighting instances where Modi’s actions seemed contrary to his words. He questioned Modi’s recent switch to campaigning in Hindi from English. Stalin also criticised the prime minister’s failure to fulfil his five-year-old promises, such as ensuring announcements on flights in Tamil along with other languages. Stalin reiterated his stance that the Modi government’s main achievement seems to be the imposition of Hindi and expressed scepticism about the BJP’s prospects in the state.
Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai criticised DMK’s language policy, likening it to an old, worn-out slipper. Responding to Annamalai’s remarks, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan, the Chidambaram constituency candidate, said Annamalai is always insulting the sentiments of Tamil people. He was taking to the media at Tiruchy airport on Saturday.
“The BJP state president always insults the Tamil language and ethnic sentiments. When he was an IPS officer in Karnataka, he had said that he was a proud Kannadiga. Now, he has got an opportunity to do politics in Tamil Nadu, he is advertising himself and won’t do any good for his party.” replied Thirumavalavan over the comments made by Annamalai on DMKs politics over Hindi vs Tamil as torn slipper.
When asked about the exit of BJP’s SC wing leader Tada Periyaswami, Thirumavalavan said, “It is comforting to know that BJP’s SC wing leader had quit the party, as VCK has been continuously saying that BJP is an anti-dalit and anti-tribal party.”
He added, “Not only in Tamil Nadu, the wave against the BJP is sweeping across the south Indian states. In the North Indian states, even in the North Eastern states, there is hope that the INDIA alliance will win this time.”
Meanwhile, MDMK’s principal secretary Durai Vaiko dismissed Annamalai’s credibility, accusing him of disrespecting and defaming people, including former CM MG Ramachandran, which allegedly led to the rift between BJP and AIADMK. Durai urged not to take Annamalai’s statements seriously, dismissing them as attempts to stir controversy with false information.
BJP prez always insults Tamil sentiments: Thirumavalvan
Responding to BJP president K Annamalai’s remark likening DMK’s language policy to an old, worn-out slipper, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan, the Chidambaram constituency candidate, said Annamalai is always insulting the sentiments of Tamil people. “Now, he has got an opportunity to do politics in Tamil Nadu. He is marketing himself and won’t do any good for his party,” he said
(With inputs from Tiruchy)