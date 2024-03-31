TN Forest department clears bushes around railway track to aid loco pilots spot presence of wild elephants

COIMBATORE: The forest department has started clearing the wild growth of invasive plant species near the railway track at the Madukkarai forest range. This is done to help loco pilots spot the presence of wild elephants alongside the railway line and thereby to control the speed of trains.

Clearing bushes will also help the elephants to move from one location to another and reduce chances of being hit by trains. The work was carried out based on the instructions of Conservator of Forests S Ramasubramanian and District Forest Officer N Jayaraj.

“We have started clearing Seemai Karuvelam trees on 90 hectares and Lantana camara plants on 50 ha at Solakkarai forest beat in Navakkarai Pirivu in the range,” said Madukkarai Forest Range Officer R Arun Kumar.

“Enormous bushes of both Seemai Karuvelam and Lantana camara block the view of the wild elephants in railway lines A and B. We have been clearing 100 meters from two sides of the track and the clearing of bushes will also be helpful for us to view the elephants and drive away them inside the forest. Moreover, the elephant movements are detected using the AI cameras that were setup to monitor the movements of the wild elephants and prevent them from being hit in the train,” said Arunkumar

Both Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) and Unni chedi (Lantana camara) are invasive species. Their bushes pose high chances of forest fire.

Clearing them helps to avoid forest fires in the coming months since the summer heat is increasing day by day. The clearing work commenced a month ago and is expected to be over in the coming days.

The official said that these invasive species are being cleared for the first time after several years. There is no plan to plant saplings in the area as it would block the view of elephants.