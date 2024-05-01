AIADMK ex-councillor’s son murdered in broad daylight in Tiruchy, suspects on the run

TIRUCHY: A history-sheeter and son of a former AIADMK councillor was hacked to death on a busy road in broad daylight by a gang of six in Ariyamangalam here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Muthukumar (32).

According to police, Muthukumar is the son of Sekar and Kayalvizhi, an ex-councillor of the city corporation, of Thidir Nagar in Ariyamangalam. Sekar and his elder brother Periyasamy were involved in pig farming and had a long running fued over business and property. In 1997, Periyasamy died due to ill health. In 2011, his son Silambarasan (38), an accused in several cases, hacked Sekar to death, police said. Later that year, Silambarasan was murdered by Muthukumar in revenge killing, furthering the enmity between the families of Sekar and Periyasamy.

On Tuesday, as Muthukumar was returning to his pig farm on a two-wheeler, a gang of six persons intercepted him on Thanjavur-Tiruchy National Highway, opposite SIT College, and attacked him with weapons. A severely injured Muthukumar died on the spot. The police recovered the body and sent it to Tiruchy MGMGH for post-mortem examination. A case was subsequently registered. During an inquiry, it was revealed that Periyasamy’s other son, Loganathan (29), was involved in the murder.

“The police have seized a country-made pistol belonging to Muthukumar from the crime scene. The gun was kept by him for self protection. However, the attack happened before he could take out the gun,” sources said.

A senior police officer told TNIE, “For more than 20 years, enmity has been growing between both their families. They take turns killing each other. Five members from both the families have been murdered in the last 15 years. Muthukumar had several cases including that of murder against him. In 2022, he was arrested for keeping a bomb in his home.” A search is on to trace six members of the gang involved in the murder.