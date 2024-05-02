Gender-orientation course at Kovai college; AUT seethes

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) - Zone 7 on Wednesday has urged the higher education department to intervene and stop a private college in the city from introducing a non-major elective paper titled ‘Sogiesc Studies’ ( Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression, and Sex Characteristics) as the institution did not get approval for it. The college claimed that it was only a suggestion and that due procedure would be followed to get approval.

In a petition, AUT stated that the college is replacing women rights paper with Sogiesc Studies. The college has Sogiesc Studies for the undergraduate course in next academic year.

The college has claimed Sogiesc Studies would contribute to increasing awareness about LGBTQ+ inclusion in academia, stated the AUT. “The UGC as well as the higher education departments of the state and centre, including the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) or the Bharathiar University, have not prescribed this syllabus,” the AUT said. “The college has stated it has received some materials from a Madurai-based social activist. No book has been prescribed in the minutes of the general board of studies,” mentioned the AUT letter. “The syllabus made without prescribed books is against the due procedures prescribed by the university, TANSCHE and UGC. Material received from a social activist, is unacceptable since it is not prepared by an academician and not approved in any of the academic bodies,” the AUT stated.

The teachers’ body also suggested that sensitive and controversial papers can be introduced only after make the contents of the syllabus public and known to all stakeholders with the due recommendations by the apex bodies UGC and TANSCHE.

A member of AUT, who is a faculty at college, said “The college should introduce the course through apex bodies if not, it may do more harm and affect the young minds.” A senior official in the college told TNIE that courts had also suggested that educational institutions need to engage with the issues related to SOGIESC to promote awareness, tolerance, and respect for all individuals. “Right now, implementing this paper is a suggestion only. We will discuss about it in the meeting of the academic council. After getting approval from the council, we would take steps to offer the paper,” she said.

Attempts to reach higher education secretary A Karthik went in vain.