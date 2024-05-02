TN’s power demand may soon reach 22,000 MW

CHENNAI/NILGIRIS: As temperature soars, Tamil Nadu’s power demand and consumption hit a new record of 20,701 mega watt (MW) and 454.320 million units respectively on Tuesday. The officials expect the demand to spike further to 22,000 MW in the coming days.

A senior official at Tangedco told TNIE that anticipating the surge, the power utility has initiated proactive measures such as power purchases and strengthening infrastructure. “We have also tied up with private players to procure electricity and will receive 4,500 MW round-the-clock till June,” he said.

Despite the efforts, the power grid is under strain due to overload, leading to occasional shutdowns. However, Tangedco hopes to tide over the demand-supply issue without much ado during this summer.

As water crisis looms simultaneously, Tangedco’s hydro power generation has also taken a major blow.