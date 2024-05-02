TN’s power demand may soon reach 22,000 MW

CHENNAI/NILGIRIS: As temperature soars, Tamil Nadu’s power demand and consumption hit a new record of 20,701 mega watt (MW) and 454.320 million units respectively on Tuesday. The officials expect the demand to spike further to 22,000 MW in the coming days.
A senior official at Tangedco told TNIE that anticipating the surge, the power utility has initiated proactive measures such as power purchases and strengthening infrastructure. “We have also tied up with private players to procure electricity and will receive 4,500 MW round-the-clock till June,” he said.
Despite the efforts, the power grid is under strain due to overload, leading to occasional shutdowns. However, Tangedco hopes to tide over the demand-supply issue without much ado during this summer.
As water crisis looms simultaneously, Tangedco’s hydro power generation has also taken a major blow.
Worst drought in last 30 years, says Tangedco
Water levels in Kunda, Avalanche and Emerald dams have hit a rock bottom, crippling hydel power generation from the three dams. They blame it on the poor rainfalls in the last monsoon and a record rise in temperature in Nilgiris district.
Kundah dam which has a capacity to store 62 million cubic-feet (mcft) of water has dried up completely “like a desert”. Sources in Tangedco said the drought has been the worst in the last 30 years. Avalanche and Emerald dams are also dried up. “We have been taking water even at the dead storage level in a few dams for power generation.
The total generation capacity is 833 MW power in the district. However, due to a shortage of water in some dams now, the power generation has come down to 400 MW during last month,” said M Premkumar, superintendent engineer at Kundah.
Another official said the price ranged from Rs 3 to Rs 6 per unit in Tangedco’s own thermal generation. When procured from private sources, cost can rise to at least Rs 10 per unit. “With current surge in demand, Tangedco is compelled to purchase power from Higher Price Daily Average Market at Rs 18.50 per unit,” he said. The recently-commissioned North Chennai Stage III thermal power plant is facing technical difficulties.