Duped investors detain scammer at Coimbatore airport, hand her over to police

COIMBATORE: One year after a woman online trader escaped out of the country after allegedly cheating several investors to the tune of Rs 2 crore rupees, she was arrested at the airport on Wednesday when she arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She was detained by some of her victims at the airport based on an alert from friends in the UAE and handed over to the Ramanathapuram police.

The suspect was identified as B Mathumitha (32) of Sreeneha Nagar of Krishna Avenue in Panneermadai near Vadamadurai. She was into online option trading and allegedly collected money from several investors in the property name of her relative Vijayalakshmi, alias Lalitha, between October 2021 and January 2023.

After assuring good interest-based returns to the investors, she allegedly collected more than Rs 2 crore from several people. In 2023 she went missing and people came to know that she had settled in Dubai. It was alleged that she moved to Dubai after incurring losses in business.

On Wednesday, she returned to Coimbatore by flight and knowing about her arrival from people living in the UAE, a group of investors detained her at the airport and handed her over to the Ramanathapuram police.

Based on the complaint from one of the investors, Mini John Pradeep (57) of Sivaram Nagar near Sungam, police booked Mathumitha under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant had invested Rs 10 lakh and received Rs 6.40 lakh in two months. But after that Mathumitha failed either to give returns or settle the investment.

Based on her complaint, police booked a case and arrested Mathumitha.

