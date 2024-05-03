PMK man threatened; MLM firm MD among three booked in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City police have booked a case against three persons including a top personnel of the scam-hit multi-level marketing firm MYV3 Ads Media Private Limited and an unknown caller for allegedly issuing a life threat to the Coimbatore district secretary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Peelamedu police have booked the case under Indian Penal Code Section 506 (ii) against the firm’s Managing Director M Sakthi Anandhan (51) and SV Vijayaragav, who is an owner of another firm that reportedly supplied ayurvedic products to the former company. PMK leader Ashok Srinithi complained to Coimbatore city police Commissionerate on Monday alleging that he was issued a life threat by the supporters of MYV3 Ads Media as he has been working to expose the alleged scam involving the firm.

On Saturday an unknown person contacted Srinithi asking him to stop working against the firm. His complaint states that he was contacted by an unknown person through a phone number that belonged to the firm and threatened him based on instructions from the owners of this company. Ashok sought legal action and also police protection for him. Based on his complaint, the police booked the case against the caller.

Ashok has been working to expose the scam since October 2023 and thereafter police booked a case and commenced a probe. He alleged the firm lured people into watching advertisements and made them invest up to Rs 1.20 lakh to get high income. On January 19, the Coimbatore City Crime Branch booked the firm and its MD M Sakthi Anandhan (51) under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act. In March, Police arrested SV Vijayaragav. They came out on bail later.

Recently, the case has been transferred to the Economic Offence Wing.