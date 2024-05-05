Fisherman dies while trying to rescue 19-year-old at Tiruvottiyur beach in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old fisherman died in a bid to rescue a 19-year-old boy from drowning in Ondikuppam beach in Thiruvottiyur on Friday evening.

“The deceased, M Murali along with his brother, who is also a fisherman, were weaving nets on the shores of the beach, when they spotted Kumar (19) and Anandan (26) gasping for air in the water while bathing in the sea. Both the fishermen dove into the sea to rescue the duo. However, after a successful attempt of pushing Kumar and Anandan to the shore, Murali was caught in a whirlpool and drowned. After multiple efforts led by other fishermen, Murali could not be rescued.” a police official said.

Murali’s body was later washed ashore and he was declared brought dead at a private hospital in the neighbourhood. His body was sent to Government Stanley hospital for postmortem and a case was registered.

Further investigation is underway. Murali is survived by his wife and two sons.