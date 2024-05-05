Learn from NCB about probing drug cases: Madras HC to narcotics intelligence

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the (Narcotics Intelligence Bureau) NIB-CID to take note of how the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted investigation into cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and asked it to follow suit.

The court’s observation came when Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing a bail plea of Parimala Doss, an accused in a 423-kg ganja smuggling case of 2023 investigated by the NCB, and 144-kg ganja smuggling case of 2020 being probed by the NIB-CID. The court denied bail to Doss, and noted the difference in investigations conducted by both agencies.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that neither agency seized any contraband from Doss’ possession. The counsel further noted that the NIB-CID’s report was based on confession statements. The NIB-CID counsel objected and said that Doss was in touch with one of the suspects and was absconding for three years. The counsel also submitted a list of cases pending against Doss. The NCB counsel submitted statements of other accused persons as well as the cell phone locations that proved that Doss was in nexus with another accused and was aware of the whereabouts of the contraband. Both agencies argued that the investigation is at a crucial stage, and granting bail to the petitioner would impact the probe.

At this point, the court observed that though the NIB-CID has filed the final report, they have not collected any material evidence against the petitioner other than the confession statement of the co-accused.

The NCB, on the other hand, conducted a thorough investigation and established a connection between the petitioner and the other accused persons.

“It appears that NIB-CID of Sivaganga district has not conducted a proper investigation, but filed the final report with the confession statement alone,” observed the court, and noted the difference between the nature of investigations carried out by different agencies.

The court further directed the Registry to mark a copy of the order to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) NIB-CID for them to identify his unit and impart special training in this regard.