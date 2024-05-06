Tamil Nadu: Bus moves as 75-yr-old woman tries to get down; legs comes under wheel

ERODE: A 75-year-old woman suffered fracture in the leg after a TNSTC bus ran over her legs when she fell down while alighting from the vehicle at the Bhavani bus stand on Sunday. The driver allegedly moved the vehicle even as the woman tried to get down after being told by the conductor that the bus would not go via her village. The injured person was identified as P Rathna, 75, of Santhai Medu in Chithode.

According to police, Rathna’s daughter lives at Maravan Kuttai in Vellithiruppur. On Sunday morning, Rathna visited her daughter and wanted to return home in the afternoon. She reached Bhavani bus stand from Maravan Kuttai and boarded a TNSTC bus (Bhavani to Jeeva Nagar route) to Santhai Medu.

But the conductor said the bus will not go to Santhai Medu. So Rathna tried to get down from the bus. At the time, the driver moved the bus. In the jerk, the woman who was standing on the footboard fell down and the rear wheel ran over her legs. People sent her to Bhavani Government Hospital. She suffered fractures on her leg, police added.

The woman was shifted from Bhavani GH to Perundurai government medical college hospital on Sunday evening. Action will be taken against the TNSTC driver once her relatives file a complaint.” a police officer said. Officials from TNSTC Erode said, “We will take appropriate action against that driver depending on the police investigation report.”