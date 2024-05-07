100% pass rate: TN's Kennedy school does it for 13th year in a row

TINDIVANAM: All the 104 students who appeared for the class 12 board examinations from Rettanai Kennedy Matric Higher Secondary School in Tindivanam have cleared the examinations, securing first class. This is the 13th consecutive year the school has achieved a 100% pass percentage. Gopika, a class 12 student, scored 572 marks out of 600, followed by Shwetha (565), Fatima (562), Sanjay (552) and Varunkumar (550). Thirty-three students scored above 500 marks, with five scoring above 550; a total of 27 students scored above 450 marks. Correspondent Shanmugam, Director Vanaja Shanmugam, Secretary Santhosh, teachers and parents felicitated the toppers.