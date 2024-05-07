Effectively managing water supply: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Southern Railway, in a statement issued on Monday, said water supply arrangements are effectively managed at Dr MGR Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore railway stations and trains departing from these stations are supplied with adequate water, ensuring there is no shortfall.

The railway authorities asserted that the total water demand at Basin Bridge Coaching Depot, Chennai Central, Chennai Suburban terminal and Chennai Egmore stations, which amounts to 90.56 lakh litres per day, is met through Chennai Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board and through Railway borewell and tankers.

“Railway officials responsible for watering of coaches at stations are sensitised and mandated to monitor the water supply and availability in real time basis without any lapse,” the statement said.

However, on the complaints regarding water shortage in a few trains recently, an official had told TNIE that the issue was being closely monitored and that action would be taken against staff who failed to supply water for the trains.