Five Tamil Nadu medicos drown in sea; eight deaths in two days

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Five MBBS students, all house surgeons of a private medical college in Tiruchy, drowned in sea after they were swept away by a huge tidal wave at the Lemur Beach in Kanniyakumari on Monday. One of the students was from Andhra Pradesh. Three more people had drowned in the sea in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of such deaths in the last two days to eight.

The deceased medicos have been identified by the police as P Sarvadharshith (23) of Kanniyakumari, M Praveen Sam (23) of Dindigul, Venkatesh (24) of Andhra Pradesh, B Gayathri (25) of Neyveli, and D Charukavi (23) of Thanjavur.

Sarvadharshith is a native of Parakkai village near Nagercoil. He was a student of SRM Medical College and Hospital located at Irungalur village near Tiruchy. To attend a wedding on Sunday, Sarvadharshith and 11 of his classmates came to Nagercoil. Before leaving for Tiruchy, the medicos decided to visit various tourist spots in Kanniyakumari district on Monday.

When they were playing on the shore in Lemur Beach, a massive wave dragged them deep into the sea. On seeing this, other students screamed for help. Some local fishermen attempted to rescue them but they could save only two students S Neshi (24) and R Preethi Priyanka (23),” sources said.

Will give kin of deceased solatium after getting ECI nod: CM

Witn essing the tragedy, one student fell unconscious. All the three were taken to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam for treatment. Police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, bodies of Sarvadharshith, Praveen Sam, Venkatesh, Gayathri and Charukavi washed ashore. They were sent to the Kanniyakumari hospital for postmortem.

In a statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy. “The loss of life of these students, who were to become life-saving doctors, is truly a loss for the medical world and Tamil Nadu. On receiving the information, I immediately contacted the district collector and instructed him to carry out a rescue operation as soon as possible and to ensure that all necessary life-saving treatment is provided to the injured. I offer my deepest condolences to the parents of students and their relatives. The solatium to the families of the deceased will be offered after getting permission from the Election Commission of India,” he added.

District Collector P N Sridhar visited the hospital and consoled the three students who were under treatment. He appealed to the people and tourists to cooperate with the administration in avoiding such untoward incidents.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said that Kerala and Southern Tamil Nadu coastal areas may witness sudden strong winds (45-65 km speed) and rough seas without any signs. It also warned that the wave may rise up to 1.5 metres.

Hence, the district administration had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and people not to bathe in the sea. Sources said T Vijis (55) of Choolaimedu, J Manojkumar (25) of Villivakkam, and P Adhisha (7) of Karunkal drowned in the sea in the district on Sunday.