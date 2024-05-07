Number of centums drop by 6,129 this year

CHENNAI: The number of students scoring centum in various subjects in the class 12 exam has dropped by 6,149 — the number stands at 26,352 this year against 32,501 last year.

The major difference was in accountacy — as many as 6,573 had scored full marks last year, while it dropped by 4,926 and stood at 1,647 this year.

Talking about the decrease, an accountancy teacher from a government school in Namakkal said this was due to the one-mark questions being tough. “The pass percentage has shown a slight improvement from 96.06% last year to 96.61% this year,” he noted.

The number of centum in major subjects like physics, chemistry, biology and botany have reduced while that in maths and zoology have increased. More students (2,587) secured centum in maths this year than last year (690).

“Though there was a decrease from 812 last year to 633 this year in physics centum, we were expecting it to reduce drastically as the question paper was tough. Students have performed better than we expected,” a physics PG Teacher from Chennai said.

Highest number of students (6,996) scored full marks among the major subjects followed by commerce (6,142).

The number of students scoring centum in Tamil increased to 35 this year from 2 last year, while English reduced from 15 last year to 7 this year.