People throng Srirangam for Chithirai car festival

TIRUCHY: A large number of devotees offered worship to Lord Namperumal and pulled the temple car on the occasion of Chithirai car festival at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy temple here on Monday.

The festival commenced on April 28 with flag hoisting and will continue till May 8. On Monday, the ninth day of the festival, over 75,000 devotees from across the state pulled the temple car through the Chithirai streets as ‘Ranga, Ranga’ chants filled the air. The procession started at 6.30 am and the temple car was brought to rest at 9.30 am.

To ensure safety, power supply was suspended on the temple car route in the morning till the procession was over. Moreover, branches of all tress along the route were pruned to ensure smooth transit. More than 750 police personnel were deployed to prevent untoward incidents. Notably, a local holiday was declared for the district in view of the Chithirai car festival.