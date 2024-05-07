Poor flow in Cauvery hits tourism in Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: The suspension of coracle rides in the Cauvery due to renovation of the ghats and insufficient water flow has kept tourists away from Hogenakkal resulting in loss of livelihood for ride operators and local traders.

Hogenakkal is one of the most important tourist destinations in Dharmapuri district with thousands of people visiting here over the summer. However this year, the poor flow in the river and the lack of coracle operations due to the renovation work has dissuaded tourists from visiting. Businesses have reported that, "the tourist inflow has reduced drastically and they are facing massive losses."

Speaking to TNIE, M Prabhu, district secretary of the boatman and cook association, said, "Since February, coracle operations have been suspended and this has left 428 registered coracle operators without work. Even if the operations resume, this year we will face losses because there is no traffic in Hogenakkal. Last year at this time we had over 10,000 people here. But now we have only around 3,000 , that too on Sundays. On weekends we usually have over 20,000 people visiting. But now there are barely any people.

Prabhu added, "Usually a coracle ride would cost Rs 1,500 (for four people) and the operator would make about Rs 1,300 and Rs 200 would be provided to the life jacket. It is only during the summer that we make profits. But this year our situation is bad. We hope to receive some form of aid from the Dharmapuri administration."

K Angammal, a cook from Hogenakkal, said, "We have 350 registered cooks in Hogenakkal and this year is by far the worst. Usually, we would not be able to rest as we would get constant orders. Now if we receive a even dozen orders, it is a miracle. Our livelihoods have been severely affected. One of the main reasons for the reduced tourism is the lack of water in the Cauvery."

R Mariappan, a shopkeeper said, "Cottages, hotels and eateries have all been affected. We are only receiving local tourists mostly. Usually, we receive people from Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other states. But this year apart from the local tourists, there are very few people."

Officials in the tourism department said, "The poor flow in the Cauvery is the reason for the low number of tourists. As far as coracle operations are concerned they will be allowed by the end of the week. We feel hopeful that the tourist visit will increase in the upcoming weeks."