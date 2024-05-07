TNIE lensman, officials rescue eight stuck inside elevator at collectorate in Vellore

VELLORE: Eight people, who were trapped inside an elevator for nearly 15 minutes, were rescued by a TNIE lensman and collectorate officials on Monday in Vellore. Sources revealed that an electrical control room that is situated behind the Vellore Collectorate in Sathuvachari is responsible for powering two five-floor buildings on the premises.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when an electrician while repairing the street lights' connection within the Collector's office, sustained injuries after a fire broke out in the transformer. He was taken to Vellore CMC Hospital by the locals.

As a result of the incident, the power supply to the collectorate building was completely disrupted, leading to the sudden halt of the two elevators in Block A. "With prompt action from TNIE lensman and other officials, access to the elevator was restored using a key. Temporary restoration of power was achieved through generators," sources said.