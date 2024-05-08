Smooth start as e-pass system comes into force in Nilgiris and Kodaikanal

NILGIRIS/KODAIKANAL: There was no major disruption in traffic or chaos in Nilgiris and Kodaikanal on Tuesday when the e-pass system came into force. Over 80,000 tourists have registered at epass.tnega.org to visit Nilgiris. According to official sources, as on 7 pm Tuesday, more than 4,000 vehicles entered Nilgiris and 1,217 vehicles entered Kodaikanal.

The district administrations deployed adequate personnel at check posts to scan the QR code sent to e-pass holders. Tourists were allowed into the hill stations only after the codes were scanned. In Nilgiris, 90 personnel were deployed in 15 checks posts bordering Coimbatore, Kerala and Karnataka.

District Collector M Aruna inspected four checkposts along with DRO R Keerthi Priyadharshini, and other officials.

Speaking to media, Aruna said, “Two staff have been appointed for each checkpost. Officials in deputy collector rank will monitor work at the checkposts. Except in Kakkanallah checkpost where internet is down, we are allowing tourists to enter through Thorapalli or Masinagudi.”

The Dindigul district administration issued epass to 26,694 vehicles to Kodaikanal from May 6 till 5.30 pm on May 7, including 9,222 passes issued on Tuesday alone.

People can clarify doubts regarding e-pass at helplines 0451-2900223 and 94422-55737.