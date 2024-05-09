Stench from waste puts off visitors to memorial in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Visitors to the memorial of language martyr Keezhapazhuvur Chinnasamy at Kulimikkarai Road in Alwarthoppu, which was renovated last year, complain of being unable to stay longer than a few minutes as the indiscriminate dumping of waste, believed to be primarily from butcher shops nearby, on the premises of the corporation’s micro-composting centre hardly metres away raises a stench in the locality.

Locals demand immediate steps for the removal of the waste as well as the violators to be penalised. While the corporation last year installed roofing and a display board at the burial site of Keezhapazhuvur Chinnasamy, who ended his life on January 25, 1964 in Tiruchy during the anti-Hindi agitation, locals pointing to the dumping of waste near it say more needs to be done.

G Vijayanand, a local, said the issue of waste dumping became rampant about three months ago when a gate to the micro-composting centre appeared removed. “Some butcher shop owners come at night and dump waste on the premises of the micro-composting centre. The stench emanating from the waste makes it difficult for anyone visiting the memorial. How can one organise an event to pay homage to the martyr? Nobody would be able to spend even five minutes there due to the stench. Such indiscriminate dumping of waste continues most of the time. The corporation must take action against those dumping the waste."

Priya Mohan, another resident, said, “If the corporation has funds to construct a memorial for Keezhapazhuvur Chinnasamy, why can't it instal CCTV cameras at the site? This will help identify those dumping animal waste near the memorial. If the authorities concerned continue to be indifferent, it would mean an insult to language martyrs.” When enquired, a senior corporation official said, "We will direct the sanitation official concerned to inspect the location and take necessary steps to clear the garbage. We will also take steps to identify those dumping the waste.”