Tamil Nadu: Body of woman buried in house exhumed for autopsy

THOOTHUKUDI: Two days after the body of a 43-year-old woman was buried in the backyard of her house at Ayyanadaippu by her son, it was exhumed for an autopsy on Thursday. A team of doctors from the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, led by Dr Udhayakumar, conducted the postmortem examination at the house itself.



The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy. According to sources, the deceased, Ashabairose and her son Mohammed Kulam Kader (22), who allegedly has mental health issues, were rendered mentally disturbed following the death of Ashabairose's husband, Jein Kulabdeen, six months ago. The mother and son, sources added, had also distanced themselves from their relatives.



Meanwhile, Ashabairose died of sickness on May 1. Kader, who was present at the time of her death, did not inform anyone and kept the body in the house for six days. He got the body buried on May 7. Because of the stench emanating from the corpse, neighbours informed the police, which inspected the house on Wednesday. Following a complaint from Ayyanadaippu panchayat's Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Edward, Thoothukudi SIPCOT police registered an FIR.