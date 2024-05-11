Another case filed against ‘Savukku’ on CMDA plaint

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch, Chennai, has registered another case against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar based on a complaint registered by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The authority had said Shankar used forged documents and claimed them to be from CMDA.

Police said that according to the complaint, Shankar used the data and information from these “false documents in interviews which led to law and order issues”. Based on the complaint from CMDA, a case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 474 r/w 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC was filed.

Meanwhile, the police are bringing Shankar to Chennai on Friday to produce him before a magistrate in two cases filed by the city police on Tuesday. The first case was registered under Sections 294(b), 354D, 506 (i), 509 of IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act based on a complaint by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar in 2018. The other case against him and Felix Gerald of RedPix was filed based on a complaint by Veeralakshmi of Tamilar Munnetra Padai.