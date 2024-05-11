Class 10 board results: 5 out of 10 south districts among TN's top 10

MADURAI: Five out of 10 districts in southern Tamil Nadu feature in the top 10 list of overall ranking with respect to the class 10 board examination. Sivaganga secured a pass percentage of 97.02%, which is 0.51% less than 2023. But the district secured the second rank both last year and his year.



Up from rank 12 last year, Ramanathapuram secured the third spot this year with a pass percentage of 96.36% — 2.5% more than last year. Kanniyakumari got 96.24% this year — 0.25% more than last year, and retained its fourth spot. Virudhunagar district followed next with 95.14%, a dip of 1.08% from last year. It also slipped from rank three to six. Thoothukudi secures a pass percentage of 94.39% — is 1.19% lesser than last year. It also slipped in ranking from fifth to ninth this year.



Whereas, Madurai secured 94.07 pass percentage this year — 2.28% more than last year. This helped the district climb from rank 18 to 11. In Tirunelveli, 93.04% of students passed their exams this year — which is 1.15% less than last year. As a result, it dropped to rank 16 from 9 last year. Likewise, Tenkasi secured 92.69 pass percentage this year — 1.43% lesser than last year — and dropped in ranking from 10th position last year 17 this year.



Theni secured 92.63 pass percentage this year — 2.37% more than last year — and climbed to rank 18 from 27 last year. Dindigul, on the other hand, saw 0.55% jump in pass percentage, to 92.32 this year. But, the district dropped in the ladder, from rank 19 last year to 22 this year. The number of girl students appearing for the exams was higher than that of the male students. The pass percentage for girl students was also higher than that of the boys in each district.