Age no bar, but TET portal sets 1974 as cutoff for applicants in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Candidates who have completed their postgraduate studies and are over the age of 50 are facing difficulties in applying for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) on the official website, as the year of birth on the portal does not go back further than 1974.

K Muthusamy (52), a candidate from Coimbatore, told TNIE, “While applying for test on the website, I am unable to choose my birth year, which is 1972. The last date for applications, May 15, is fast approaching. So, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU), which is the state nodal agency for the test, should rectify this issue promptly.”

Speaking to TNIE, NET/SLET association advisor S Swamination said, “We have received many such complaints from applicants.

“As there is no age limit to apply for this examination, the nodal agency should address this problem,” he added.

In response to the matter, MSU Registrar J Sacratees said that there is no issue with the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test web portal.

“Applicants can find birth years further back than 1974 by double clicking on the date of birth box on the website,” said Sacratees.