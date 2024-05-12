Aneesh Sekhar withdraws resignation, appointed as green energy corpn MD

CHENNAI: Aneesh Sekhar, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service earlier this year, has been re-inducted into the service after his withdrawal of resignation was accepted by the President of India.

Following a notification issued in this regard by the union government’s Department of Personnel and Training on May 1, the state government has appointed him as the managing director of the recently formed Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited. Rajesh Lakhoni, chairman and managing director of Tangedco, was holding the post as additional charge until now.

According to an order issued by the state public department this week, the President accepted the withdrawal of his resignation with effect from April 29. His resignation from the service had earlier come into effect on February 29, 2024. The intervening period will be treated as ‘dies non,’ the order said. This would mean that he would not miss the service he had put in earlier.

Sekhar, a doctor by profession, is a 2011 batch officer. He was serving as the MD of ELCOT when he resigned from the service, reportedly due to personal reasons.