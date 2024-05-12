Curb accidents at firecracker units, ex-minister tells CM Stalin

MADURAI: AIADMK ex-minister RB Udhayakumar urged the state government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, to concentrate on controlling the fatal accidents at firework units as the total death toll due to such mishaps has increased to 28 in five months in Virudhunagar district in 2024.

In a press note, Udhayakumar stated that the deaths at firecracker units were primarily due to violations at the units. Calling the government’s directives to follow norms as mere eyewash, he said the government must check if the workers are given sufficient training, and have adequate safety equipment. Five persons were killed in fire mishaps in January, followed by 12 in February, and 10 in May, he said, adding that 26 people were also injured in such mishaps.

“Even if those who were severely injured survived, they cannot return to a normal life. The employers have risked the lives of workers just for the sake of revenue. What is the point of providing compensation to people after their death? Their loss is irreplaceable to their families,” he said.