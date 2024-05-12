Woman, 73, killed in wild elephant attack in TN's Gudalur

NILGIRIS: A 73-year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Murukambadi in Gudalur forest division on Saturday evening.The deceased M Nagammal was returning home after visiting a relative's house at 5.30 pm when she came under attack.

Sources say Nagammal had poor vision and was hard of hearing. The incident happened just 30 meters from her house which is close to the reserve forest. The elephant returned to the forest after pushing her down.

Though she was having a pulse when she was brought to the Pandalur government hospital, she succumbed to injuries at 6.45 pm. The Gudalur forest range officer and flying squad team are stationed at the Pandalur government hospital.

“Though we are taking steps to ensure zero casualty, this is an unfortunate incident. We will be setting up AI-based cameras to monitor the movement of the elephants to prevent such attacks,” Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Venkatesh Prabhu said. Initial compensation of Rs 50,00 was handed over to the relatives of the deceased by the forest department staff.