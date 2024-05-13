As agri department gears up to open storage facility, traders want it in Mattuthavani market premises

MADURAI: As the department of agricultural marketing gears up to kickstart the operation of a cold storage facility at Mattuthavani Sidco by June end, traders have requested the department to reconsider their decision citing the distance between the market and the facility, and the transportation expenses that they will have to incur.



The storage facility at Sidco consists of an area for auction, a 35 metric tonne storage facility, and spaces for shops. The agriculture marketing department's earlier plan was to establish a regulatory market at the facility. However, in view of the demand of traders and farmers, from Mattuthavani vegetable and fruit market, for a cold storage, the department obliged and the facility will be open for use by the end of June. At a minimal pay, farmers and traders will be able to store their fruits and vegetables in the cold storage, thereby increasing their shelf life. The open shed areas could be used for purposes of auctioning and wholesale activities.



Responding to the development, Chinnamayan, president of the vegetable traders association at Mattuthavani market, stated that on an average, about 10 tonnes of vegetables get spoiled daily due to the lack of a storage facility in the market. Though the traders were promised a market equipped with all facilities, they have been making do with the market covered with a shed, which does not have the basic amenities, added Chinnamayan. "This was brought to the notice of the agriculture department officials, who have announced a cold storage facility, a kilometer away from the Mattuthavani market. The distance of the facility will make it hard for the traders and farmers, as both will have to incur transportation expenses. Therefore, we request that the decision be reconsidered, and efforts be made to provide storage facilities within the market premises," said Chinnamayan.