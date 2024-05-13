Off the cuff: Big birthday bash?

As per buzz within the circles of actor Vijay’s fan club and his proposed political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, ‘Thalapathy’ has plans to organise a state-level conference, similar to those of the Dravidian majors, on his birthday — June 22 — at Madurai. The actor is also planning to officially launch his party and introduce the functionaries, from state to district levels, during the conference. Though his ground-level fans have confirmed that this is not just a rumour, the district-level functionaries of his fan club said the idea is still in the works.

Elementary, my dear Watson

On a fine sunny weekend, two friends from a border village near Villupuram decided to visit Puducherry, looking forward to a jolly good time boozing and riding back on their two-wheelers. On their way back home, the men in ‘high-spirits’ took a break near a farmland. All credits to whatever they drank, one of them forgot he was riding another vehicle and hopped on his friend’s two-wheeler and reached home. Two days passed and the parked bike raised suspicions in the locality. The owner, on the other hand, woke up the next day with a ‘clear’ head. Having forgotten the entire incident, he came to the conclusion that his bike was stolen from his house. While he was about to lodge a complaint, Puducherry police contacted him regarding the ‘forgotten’ bike. After a small advice session, the vehicle was returned to its owner. (Would they have asked what he drank?)

Banned bands

It was a common sight to see on May 5, girls with loose hair emerging out of NEET centres in Tamil Nadu, as they were not allowed to tie their hair with hair bands of any sort. One aspirant, who had knee-length hair, lamented about how uncomfortable she was throughout the duration of the examination, with her hair left untied. She found it odd, the notion of cutting her hair for a single day, and requested authorities to allow girls to tie up their hair at least after checking.

(Contributed by S Kumaresan; Bagalavan Perier B, Subashini Vijayakumar; compiled by Suriya B)