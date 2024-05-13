Puducherry residents demand new shed, more taps at purified water distribution units

PUDUCHERRY: The residents from several areas in Puducherry have demanded the government install sheds and more water taps at several of the 69 purified drinking water distribution units established across the region. A majority of the residents, who purchase purified water for Rs 7 per 20-litre can and Rs 3 for the lid from these units, belong to the lower and middle economic strata and could not afford to have water purifiers at home or spend over Rs 20 per water can.

The Puducherry government, in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD) and private organisations, established the water distribution units, with five of the 69 maintained directly by the PWD and the rest by several private entities. The units operate between 7 am-12 pm and 4 pm-7 pm, besides being open for half a day on Sundays and closed on public holidays.

N Jeeva Lakshmi, a resident of Anna Nagar, said that though the equipment is housed in closed sheds, the water taps remain exposed. Because of this, the residents have to wait outside, often in longer queues, despite the weather, added the resident. One Naratajan from Netaji Nagar in Oupalam, said that it is difficult to wait in the heat, especially this year.

"During rainy seasons, rainwater fills our cans, rendering them useless to carry purified water. In our area, there's a large tree by the unit. Dried leaves and bird waste often fall into our cans. We have to empty and clean them each time, which incurs an additional cost as the unit operators do not provide a refill for free," he said.

The residents reportedly wanted the unhygienic conditions of the units to be addressed. They further raised concerns about difficulties in obtaining change as several units are allegedly not accepting ten-rupee coins. A senior PWD official said, "The purification equipment is ten years old, limiting us to two taps per unit.

We have proposed a revamp, but due to the elections, the approval is delayed." The residents' demands would be considered, though there was no immediate plan to install sheds for taps, added the official. They are considering issuing prepaid cards, the official said for the ten-rupee coin issue, assuring to look into the matter.