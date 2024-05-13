SIs ‘foisting cases’ moved out; no nod for MBCs’ meet on arrested protestors in TN

TIRUNELVELI: The Sankarankovil Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) denied permission to MBC outfits to conduct a consultation meeting on Sunday in connection with the arrest of the protesters, who had staged a road blockade here on Wednesday, citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and possible law-and-order issues.

According to sources, over 50 MBC residents of Vannikonenthal and Devarkulam staged the blockade on the Sankarankovil-Tirunelveli road alleging that two sub inspectors attached with the Devarkulam police station registered false cases against people of their community. Following the road roko, the residents were arrested by the police, sources said.

On Thursday, MBC people shut their shops in different villages under the Manur block, demanding the release of the protesters and action against the police officials. In line with this, MBC outfits from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts decided to organise a consultation meeting in Sankarankovil on Sunday to discuss the next course of action, sources added.

However, Sankarankovil DSP M Sudheer denied them permission, citing MCC and possible law-and-order issues, and the meeting was cancelled. Meanwhile, the two sub inspectors, against whom the MBC people levelled allegations, were temporarily shifted from the police station.

“They have been asked to join the team probing the suspicious death of Tirunelveli East District Congress president Jeyakumar Dhanasingh,” an official said.